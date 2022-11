I Like to Ride my Tricycle.

We met Colin on our visit to Burghley last month as he was riding his tricycle through the park. It was an unusual mode of transport as it had two front wheels and one at the back. He told us he had a stroke a few years ago and the tricycle was easier to ride than the usual set up and he had regained his strength using it daily. After a lot of research he found someone that imported them from abroad and was able to purchase his own.