Blurred Movement no. 1 by wendyfrost
Blurred Movement no. 1

My U3A entry taken a couple of weeks ago the theme was "Blurred Movement" and we had a
a local U3A Belly Dancing group visit us to practice on.
20th November 2022 20th Nov 22

wendy frost

@wendyfrost
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful Wendy, You have captured the movement so well as the flowing hair indicates! fav
November 21st, 2022  
