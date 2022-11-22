Previous
Birthday Girl. by wendyfrost
Birthday Girl.

My youngest Granddaughter at Halloween and yesterday was her 6th Birthday I did take some Birthday photos but I was not very happy with them as I thought they had too much glare from the candles.
Monica
Lovely smile!
November 23rd, 2022  
