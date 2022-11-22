Sign up
Photo 2316
Birthday Girl.
My youngest Granddaughter at Halloween and yesterday was her 6th Birthday I did take some Birthday photos but I was not very happy with them as I thought they had too much glare from the candles.
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
3574
photos
96
followers
50
following
634% complete
View this month »
Monica
Lovely smile!
November 23rd, 2022
