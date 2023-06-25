Sign up
Photo 2429
Shake A Tail Feather.
A young Robin in my garden this morning waiting for me to feed him.
Such a glorious warm day 30c but the wind is starting to blow very gusty now perhaps we have storms on the way.
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Canon EOS 700D
25th June 2023 2:34pm
Tags
bird
,
wild
,
robin
,
30-days-wild23
