Caught in a Trap.

I am looking after my son's plant Venus Fly Trap plant for a few weeks whilst he is working away and then on holiday. He has had it for quite a few years now and I am a little worried I might kill it as I did my daughters strawberry plant. It is loving the warmer weather and all it needs is to be in a dish with rain water in it and it feeds itself from flies when they are lured to it. I leave it outside on my patio so it can also benefit from the rain when we get it.