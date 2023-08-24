Sign up
Photo 2470
Bright and Beautiful.
I loved this rose when I saw it in the garden centre and I seem to recall it was named Hot Chocolate which I thought was a little strange but it did seem to have a brown tone on the velvet petals.
24th August 2023
24th Aug 23
1
0
wendy frost
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
2466
2467
2468
2469
2470
2471
2472
2473
Tags
red
,
flower
,
rose
Beryl Lloyd
Such a beauty ! such a rich colour !
August 29th, 2023
