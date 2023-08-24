Previous
Next
Bright and Beautiful. by wendyfrost
Photo 2470

Bright and Beautiful.

I loved this rose when I saw it in the garden centre and I seem to recall it was named Hot Chocolate which I thought was a little strange but it did seem to have a brown tone on the velvet petals.
24th August 2023 24th Aug 23

wendy frost

ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
677% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty ! such a rich colour !
August 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise