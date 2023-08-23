Sign up
Previous
Photo 2469
Hot Colour of Summer.
A beautiful potful of golden yellow daisies at the garden centre.
23rd August 2023
23rd Aug 23
1
3
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
3727
photos
85
followers
45
following
676% complete
View this month »
2462
2463
2464
2465
2466
2467
2468
2469
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
20th August 2023 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
golden
,
daisy
,
daisies
,
flowers.
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I love how yellow they are and how you've filled the frame with that luscious color!
August 24th, 2023
