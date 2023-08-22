Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2468
Carved Village Seat .
The beautiful carved wooden seat we came across at the weekend. I love the horse amongst the roses and the two lovely dogs
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
3726
photos
85
followers
45
following
676% complete
View this month »
2461
2462
2463
2464
2465
2466
2467
2468
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
20th August 2023 2:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
animals
,
horse
,
wooden
,
carving
,
seat
Dawn
ace
A fabulous find and photo
August 22nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close