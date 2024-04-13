Previous
Blue Eyes. by wendyfrost
Photo 2564

Blue Eyes.

Just having a little play with this one I needed it for me camera club theme.
13th April 2024 13th Apr 24

wendy frost

@wendyfrost

Agnes ace
Wonderful
April 17th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
What a sweet blend of blues and white
April 17th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I love this still life…the colors, the setup, and the background.
April 17th, 2024  
