Photo 2564
Blue Eyes.
Just having a little play with this one I needed it for me camera club theme.
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
Tags
blue
,
flowers
,
cat
,
kitty
Agnes
ace
Wonderful
April 17th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
What a sweet blend of blues and white
April 17th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
I love this still life…the colors, the setup, and the background.
April 17th, 2024
