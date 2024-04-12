Sign up
Previous
Photo 2563
Spring Visitor.
Ladybird visiting my garden and posing nicely for a photograph.
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
5
5
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
3821
photos
86
followers
42
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
12th April 2024 6:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
flowers
,
insect
,
ladybird
,
for-get-me-nots.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful - you beat me here , capturing a lady bird on your forget-me-not ! Wonderful focus and pretty bokeh and dof ! fav !
April 13th, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
Beautiful
April 13th, 2024
Heather
ace
This is *really* beautiful, Wendy! Great focus and colours and dof! And how wonderful to have a ladybird land on one of your favorite flowers- a double treasure, I think! Fav
April 13th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful fav!
April 13th, 2024
Kartia
ace
Great colour contrasts. Ladybugs sure do say Spring don’t they?
April 13th, 2024
365 Project
close