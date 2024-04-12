Previous
Spring Visitor. by wendyfrost
Spring Visitor.

Ladybird visiting my garden and posing nicely for a photograph.
12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

wendy frost

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful - you beat me here , capturing a lady bird on your forget-me-not ! Wonderful focus and pretty bokeh and dof ! fav !
April 13th, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
Beautiful
April 13th, 2024  
Heather ace
This is *really* beautiful, Wendy! Great focus and colours and dof! And how wonderful to have a ladybird land on one of your favorite flowers- a double treasure, I think! Fav
April 13th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful fav!
April 13th, 2024  
Kartia ace
Great colour contrasts. Ladybugs sure do say Spring don’t they?
April 13th, 2024  
