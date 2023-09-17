Sign up
Previous
Photo 2476
A visit from Socks.
One of the kitties who visit me every day climbing up my pergola.
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
3734
photos
83
followers
43
following
2469
2470
2471
2472
2473
2474
2475
2476
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
17th September 2023 6:00pm
Tags
cat
,
garden
Dawn
ace
Cute
September 18th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a sweetie ! we have had a little black cat visiting us in the evenings when it has been warm and the doors opened - in through the conservatory , and joins us in the living room , not over friendly she acknowledges us , then saunters out again ! - An independent soul !!!!
Is she hoping to catch the birdies up there?
September 18th, 2023
