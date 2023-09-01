Sign up
Photo 2475
Autumn colours
Autumn colours are here again just as we have started to enjoy summer weather.
1st September 2023
1st Sep 23
1
1
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
3733
photos
85
followers
44
following
678% complete
2468
2469
2470
2471
2472
2473
2474
2475
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
6th September 2023 12:13pm
Tags
flower
,
autumn
,
chrysanthemum
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of this blossom.
September 8th, 2023
