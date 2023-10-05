Sign up
Previous
Photo 2481
Plumbago
This lovely shrub has been growing in my garden and flowering well
for quite a few years I do love those blue flowers.
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
1
1
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
3739
photos
85
followers
43
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
6th October 2023 4:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
flower
,
plumbago
Shutterbug
ace
We have one of those. It can be really beautiful. Ours has not flowered much this year. I think the temperatures have been too erratic. I love your capture of this beautiful blossom. Terrific focus and dof.
October 6th, 2023
