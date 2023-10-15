Sign up
Photo 2487
Zinnia
I sprinkled a few Zinnia seeds into some of my tubs a few weeks ago and they are now flowering. Next year I will sow them earlier and perhaps look for a bigger variety.
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
3746
photos
84
followers
44
following
2481
2482
2483
2484
2485
2486
2487
2488
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
zinnia
