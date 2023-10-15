Previous
Zinnia by wendyfrost
Photo 2487

Zinnia

I sprinkled a few Zinnia seeds into some of my tubs a few weeks ago and they are now flowering. Next year I will sow them earlier and perhaps look for a bigger variety.
15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

wendy frost

