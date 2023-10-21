Sign up
Photo 2488
Rescued.
Todays Flickr theme was Behind the Fence.
I took this quite a few years ago at an exotic animal rescue centre in England.
I do not agree to animals being kept in Zoos or birds kept in cages.
21st October 2023
Tags
monkey
,
animal
,
fence
