Photo 2495
Friends.
High Key.
Not exactly in High key but I tried.
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
4
3
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
3754
photos
84
followers
44
following
683% complete
View this month »
2489
2490
2491
2492
2493
2494
2495
2496
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
15th November 2023 4:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
dog
,
friends
,
child
,
eskimo
,
high-key
,
husky
,
0wo-6
Shutterbug
ace
That looks like high key to me. Whether it is or not, it is nicely done. Very cute setup.
November 15th, 2023
summerfield
ace
no two ways about it, this is high key. aces!
November 15th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
I love this and definitely high key!
November 15th, 2023
*lynn
ace
so well done ~ fav
November 15th, 2023
