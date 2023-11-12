Previous
Friends. by wendyfrost
Photo 2495

Friends.

High Key.
Not exactly in High key but I tried.
Shutterbug ace
That looks like high key to me. Whether it is or not, it is nicely done. Very cute setup.
November 15th, 2023  
summerfield ace
no two ways about it, this is high key. aces!
November 15th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
I love this and definitely high key!
November 15th, 2023  
*lynn ace
so well done ~ fav
November 15th, 2023  
