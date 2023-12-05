Previous
Meet The Penguin Family. by wendyfrost
Photo 2506

Meet The Penguin Family.

Ornaments.

A visit to the local Garden Centre Today after nearly two weeks stuck at home. All my photos are taken from my wheelchair which sometimes inhibits the angle I would prefer to be at.
5th December 2023

wendy frost

Dorothy ace
So cute.
December 10th, 2023  
