Photo 2506
Meet The Penguin Family.
December 25words.
Ornaments.
A visit to the local Garden Centre Today after nearly two weeks stuck at home. All my photos are taken from my wheelchair which sometimes inhibits the angle I would prefer to be at.
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
birds
penguins
ornaments
dec23words
Dorothy
ace
So cute.
December 10th, 2023
