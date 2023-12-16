Sign up
Previous
Photo 2507
Red Bow .
My photo for Fickr - Bow.
Unfortunately I was too late for the deadline after a busy day and not feeling so well which slows me down to snails pace.
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
16th December 2023 10:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
ribbon
,
deer
,
bow
gloria jones
ace
Cute, festive image
December 17th, 2023
Agnes
ace
Funny Christmas card an I wish you the same
December 17th, 2023
