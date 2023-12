Colours everywhere Just like a Rainbow.

My Birthday today and look what appeared for me in the evening sky. Special candles like no other.

A day out with my daughter today at Springfields shopping outlet near Spalding and a lovely lunch. We were amazed when saw this colourful rainbow beauty in the sky as we returned to the car park.

Winter solstice .Shortest daylight of the year.