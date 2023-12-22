Sign up
Previous
Photo 2509
Birthday Dessert
My Birthday lunch was delicious Chilli Beef and Rice followed by a wonderful dessert of Warm chocolate brownie with vanilla ice-cream and brandy sauce.
22nd December 2023
22nd Dec 23
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
21st December 2023 3:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
desert
,
ice-cream
,
brownie
,
birthday.
gloria jones
ace
Looks scrumptious
December 24th, 2023
