Boxing Day Walk. by wendyfrost
Boxing Day Walk.

My Daughter and Son-in-law picked me up to join them all for a walk on Boxing Day. We had a lovely day around the lakes at Ferry Meadows with me using my Mobility scooter and trying to miss the mud. Everyone we met wanted to stop and chat I think they had all been taking Happiness Pills. When I got back home I had a long snooze and on waking up had lost my voice and caught a cold.
Left to right Michelle my daughter, Chris my son- in-law, Laura- Georges Fiance, my Granddaughter Bethany, Grandson George and dogs Barney and Winnie the Cocker.
26th December 2023

wendy frost

Casablanca ace
Ha ha, great photo! Hope you recover speedily from your cold.
December 29th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy
Wonderful!
Wonderful!
December 29th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super shot , hope the cold will soon be gone - G&I have been down with a good old fashion flue - from head to toe ,over Christmas ! - still suffering !
December 29th, 2023  
