Boxing Day Walk.

My Daughter and Son-in-law picked me up to join them all for a walk on Boxing Day. We had a lovely day around the lakes at Ferry Meadows with me using my Mobility scooter and trying to miss the mud. Everyone we met wanted to stop and chat I think they had all been taking Happiness Pills. When I got back home I had a long snooze and on waking up had lost my voice and caught a cold.

Left to right Michelle my daughter, Chris my son- in-law, Laura- Georges Fiance, my Granddaughter Bethany, Grandson George and dogs Barney and Winnie the Cocker.