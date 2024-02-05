Previous
Say it With Flowers. by wendyfrost
Say it With Flowers.

A beautiful bouquet of mixed flowers from my Granddaughter Bethany when I wasn't feeling so well recently.
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

wendy frost

Casablanca ace
Oh how lovely ❤️ Hope you are feeling a bit better now.
February 12th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful and cheerful - I hope you are feeling better Wendy xx
February 12th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
How considerate and sweet of her. Love your capture of it.
February 12th, 2024  
