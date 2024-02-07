Previous
Snowdrops . by wendyfrost
Snowdrops .

I cannot get down low enough to capture snowdrops so not a very good shot but the best of a few tries,
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

wendy frost

@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
Casablanca ace
Nice softness and lighting
February 18th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice pic!
February 18th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely to see
February 18th, 2024  
