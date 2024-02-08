Previous
Next
Fluffy on the fence by wendyfrost
Photo 2529

Fluffy on the fence

Fluffy visits me most days on his way past but as I was in the garden with my camera which he doesn't like when it clicks he jumped up on the fence and went home.
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

wendy frost

ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
694% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice shot Wendy !
February 17th, 2024  
CC Folk ace
What a cutie! I like to be visited in the garden! fav
February 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise