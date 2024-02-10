Sign up
Previous
Photo 2529
Time .
My Image for Flickr - Words of Love.
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
5
5
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
3787
photos
84
followers
43
following
2522
2523
2524
2525
2526
2527
2528
2529
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
10th February 2024 3:46pm
Tags
flower
,
love
,
heart
,
hearts
,
rose
,
words
,
flatlay.
Heather
ace
A beautiful presentation, Wendy! And those words- so true! Fav
February 10th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautifully composed and presented - Love those words ,- touched my heart ! fav
February 10th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Beautiful
February 10th, 2024
wendy frost
ace
@beryl
@365projectorgheatherb
. One of my favourite verses I shall have this at my funeral. haha .
February 10th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful still life setup. Love the poem.
February 11th, 2024
