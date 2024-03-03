Sign up
Previous
Photo 2546
Bismuth Crystal
52 week Challenge. Up Close/Macro. week 9.
A beautiful bismuth crystal man made from Pepto-Bismol- in short it produces a stepping stone formation when it is cooled after heating.
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
3804
photos
86
followers
42
following
2539
2540
2541
2542
2543
2544
2545
2546
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
4th March 2024 1:48am
Tags
green
,
macro
,
chrystal
,
bismuth
,
52wc-2024-w9
