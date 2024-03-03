Previous
Bismuth Crystal by wendyfrost
Bismuth Crystal

52 week Challenge. Up Close/Macro. week 9.
A beautiful bismuth crystal man made from Pepto-Bismol- in short it produces a stepping stone formation when it is cooled after heating.
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

wendy frost

