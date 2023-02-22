Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
53 / 365
Houston we have a problem
Ooops the stitches fell off my stitch holder… all resolved now
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
53
photos
16
followers
33
following
14% complete
View this month »
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
craft
JackieR
ace
Looks like lovely yarn
February 22nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close