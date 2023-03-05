Previous
Yellow by wendystout
64 / 365

Yellow

Great tit investigating our new feeder… also included in another photo challenge for this month’s theme of yellow.. trying to find something other than daffodils
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

Wendy Stout

Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
PompadOOr Photography ace
So lovely!
March 5th, 2023  
