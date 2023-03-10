Sign up
69 / 365
Finished for Friday
Yayy it’s finished and hopefully it fits… just waiting for it to dry and then can give it a go
10th March 2023
10th Mar 23
3
0
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
69
photos
17
followers
36
following
18% complete
View this month »
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
Album
365
Tags
knitting
Boxplayer
ace
Looks good.
March 11th, 2023
JackieR
ace
have you stapled it to the boards?? lovely colours
March 11th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous colours and patterns, take a selfie when it's dry 😊
March 11th, 2023
