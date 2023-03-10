Previous
Finished for Friday by wendystout
69 / 365

Finished for Friday

Yayy it’s finished and hopefully it fits… just waiting for it to dry and then can give it a go
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Looks good.
March 11th, 2023  
JackieR ace
have you stapled it to the boards?? lovely colours
March 11th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous colours and patterns, take a selfie when it's dry 😊
March 11th, 2023  
