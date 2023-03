Charming Turtle 🐢

Another bucket list ☑️ snorkelled over a shipwreck and saw so many turtles I’m so chuffed with myself as I was a bit apprehensive especially as we had to swim from the beach… bought this locally made little charm bracelet to remind me of the turtles and the aquamarine sea… it was a bit tricky trying to take a picture while wearing it 🤣🤣