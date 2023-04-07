Previous
Same shot month 4 by wendystout
97 / 365

Same shot month 4

The monthly shot taken in the same spot each month for a local newspaper… already interesting to see the changes since January. View over the back of my house 🏡
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
26% complete

Dawn ace
A nice shot
April 7th, 2023  
