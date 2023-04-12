Sign up
Previous
Next
102 / 365
Antidote to rainy days
It’s been more than April showers today… cold wet and windy… only one thing to do light the fire and relax with some summer crafting 🧶
12th April 2023
12th Apr 23
3
0
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
102
photos
21
followers
45
following
95
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
4
3
365
NIKON Z 50
12th April 2023 4:09pm
knitting
carol white
ace
Nicely captured and a lovely colour
April 12th, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely colour. A go to for me many moons ago.
April 12th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely colour and textures
April 12th, 2023
