105 / 365
A brand new day
It looks like a beautiful start to the day after days of rain 🤞not a bad view to wake up to feeling blessed 😇
15th April 2023
15th Apr 23
0
0
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
105
photos
22
followers
47
following
98
99
100
101
102
103
104
105
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
15th April 2023 7:52am
Tags
view
