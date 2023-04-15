Previous
A brand new day by wendystout
105 / 365

A brand new day

It looks like a beautiful start to the day after days of rain 🤞not a bad view to wake up to feeling blessed 😇
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
28% complete

