Idyllic sunset and anchorage by wendystout
173 / 365

Idyllic sunset and anchorage

Anchored off an uninhabited island Pere Pighadi off Ithaca in Greece… the most peaceful and serene anchorage… Heavenly 💕🇬🇷⛵️
22nd June 2023 22nd Jun 23

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
