Kioni Greece by wendystout
175 / 365

Kioni Greece

My most favourite place in Greece not least because it’s outside the beautiful handmade jewellery shop… I was treated to a necklace and bracelet to match my ring and earrings from last year 🤣🤣 feeling very spoilt 💕
24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
Suzanne ace
Lucky you on a number of counts
June 24th, 2023  
