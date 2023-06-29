Previous
Wild roadside flowers by wendystout
180 / 365

Wild roadside flowers

Couldn’t resist stopping to take a picture of these they looked so pretty in the sunshine on the roadside on a lane nearby… didn’t notice until later my bee 🐝 friend popped in too 🤣🤣
29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
Diana
Lovely find and capture.
June 30th, 2023  
Dawn
A lovely find and shot
June 30th, 2023  
