Previous
180 / 365
Wild roadside flowers
Couldn’t resist stopping to take a picture of these they looked so pretty in the sunshine on the roadside on a lane nearby… didn’t notice until later my bee 🐝 friend popped in too 🤣🤣
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
2
0
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
29th June 2023 10:44am
Diana
ace
Lovely find and capture.
June 30th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely find and shot
June 30th, 2023
