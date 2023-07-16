Previous
My favourite shop of squishiness by wendystout
197 / 365

My favourite shop of squishiness

A lovely trip this morning to my favourite shop and wool for 2 jumpers, a baby coat and a scarf purchased…. I’m like a kid in a sweet shop
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

