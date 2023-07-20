Previous
Timber supplies by wendystout
Timber supplies

Part 2 of our renovation project… choosing timber for the wooden fascia’s… 🤣🤣 a different sort of shopping experience. Decided on this Western red cedar can’t wait for it to be delivered next week 🤞
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
