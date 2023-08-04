Sign up
Tea for two
A lovely chill day at the SPA a lovely facial so very greasy looking hair but sooooo relaxed who cares 🤣🤣 and a glass or two of Prosecco what better way to spend a Friday 💕
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
4th August 2023 2:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Judith Johnson
ace
What lovely smiles for your special day
August 4th, 2023
