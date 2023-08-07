Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
219 / 365
Getting there
Our renovations are actually nearly finished… I can finally say that we’re almost done and I’m delighted with the transformation 🪚🛠️
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
219
photos
27
followers
58
following
60% complete
View this month »
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
7th August 2023 12:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
Looks lovely! Before photos?
August 7th, 2023
Wendy Stout
ace
@ankers70
Thanks… I don’t think I can add the before picture… maybe when it’s finished I will do a comparison picture 😊
August 7th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Looking great Wendy
August 7th, 2023
Wendy Stout
ace
@Dawn
Thanks 😊
August 7th, 2023
essiesue
I certainly like what I see!
August 7th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close