Making Hay while the sun shines by wendystout
222 / 365

Making Hay while the sun shines

The farmer was up early this morning making the most of a small window of good weather… it’s been a beautiful day ☀️
10th August 2023 10th Aug 23

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
60% complete

Photo Details

