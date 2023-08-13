Previous
Dramatic skies by wendystout
225 / 365

Dramatic skies

Another day of sunshine and showers… a good day for crafting 🧶
13th August 2023

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
Photo Details

