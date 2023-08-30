Sign up
Previous
242 / 365
Here’s looking at you
A recent addition to the herd… No 15 is a real cutie. Dexter cows at the back of our house
30th August 2023
30th Aug 23
2
0
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
242
photos
27
followers
59
following
66% complete
235
236
237
238
239
240
241
242
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
30th August 2023 4:44pm
Suzanne
ace
Well matched earrings!
August 30th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely earings and the grass
August 30th, 2023
