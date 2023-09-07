Sign up
Previous
250 / 365
Aperol Spritz in the sun
I thought I was already on holiday after the worst summer I can remember this last week had been incredible so it had to be done… dinner on the terrace at our local Italian with cocktails to match… long May it continue 🍹
7th September 2023
7th Sep 23
1
0
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
Photo Details
Views
2
2
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
7th September 2023 5:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dawn
ace
A nice day
September 7th, 2023
