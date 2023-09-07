Previous
Aperol Spritz in the sun
Aperol Spritz in the sun

I thought I was already on holiday after the worst summer I can remember this last week had been incredible so it had to be done… dinner on the terrace at our local Italian with cocktails to match… long May it continue 🍹
7th September 2023

Wendy Stout

September 7th, 2023  
