Another wet day by wendystout
311 / 365

Another wet day

But the lanes are still looking beautiful with the Autumn 🍂 Colours
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

Wendy Stout

Suzanne ace
Lovely lane view and wet reflections
November 7th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Wet and very beautiful
November 7th, 2023  
