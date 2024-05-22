Sign up
Photo 466
Coffee day
Definitely needed a couple of these to keep me going today… rubbish wet weather, so no putting it off… a day of financial affairs… at least a lot of things ticked ✅ off the list
22nd May 2024
22nd May 24
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
Babs
ace
Sounds as though you're in need of a coffee after a day of sorting out financial issues.
I love the cup and saucer.
May 22nd, 2024
