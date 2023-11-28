Previous
Now the leaves have gone by wendystout
Now the leaves have gone

I love how the view changes over the seasons.., now the leaves have gone I can see the fields a lot clearer and lovely to see the farmer has moved the cattle into the field behind our house… I could hear them but now I can see them again 🐄
Wendy Stout

@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
