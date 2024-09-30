Previous
The waterproof challenge by wendystout
Photo 594

The waterproof challenge

Welcome to the UK in Autumn 🍂 still lots of activity on the canal today but it was a very soggy dog 🐶 when we got home
30th September 2024 30th Sep 24

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
162% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
you are all so keen to just get out there in this weather
September 30th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Welcome to the effect of hurricane Helene
September 30th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
You've found the colour
September 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise