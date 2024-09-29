Previous
Halloween 🎃 Crafting by wendystout
Photo 593

Halloween 🎃 Crafting

Just had to try this freebie pattern in a magazine my friend gave me
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
162% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise