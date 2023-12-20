Previous
Betwixmas by wendystout
Betwixmas

A little parcel of squishiness arrived today a Christmas present to myself 🤣🤣 and a little project to keep me occupied over Christmas… Betwixmas is that period between Christmas and New Year 🧶
20th December 2023

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
